German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 National Oilwell Varco Inc: Conference call
* National Oilwell Varco - seeing a shift in mix away from offshore, which really dominated order books for the last decade-plus, to land in 2017, 2018
* "Rig after market will continue to face near term headwinds"
* National Oilwell Varco - sees mid single digit revenue decline in the rig after market segment in q4, margins to compress 200 basis points
* National Oilwell Varco - "our outlook for demand for land rigs is much brighter"
* National Oilwell Varco - "we believe 2017 will see meaningful resumption in demand and equipment"
* National Oilwell Varco - says expects q4 rig revenues to decline in the mid single digit percentage range
* National Oilwell Varco says expects rig margins to fall a few 100 basis points in the Q4
* National Oilwell Varco -"growth in North America land and Middle East have been a welcome relief, and we are optimistic about activity in Russia"
* National Oilwell Varco - says estimates that it captured about $240-$250 million of forecast $400 million in annualized cost savings during Q3
* National Oilwell Varco says have closed or are closing 286 facilities. "The number of facilities we are closing now is starting to flatten out a bit"
* Says has ample inventory to respond to customers' needs
* Says expects continued headwinds in certain international markets to offset U.S. growth Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.