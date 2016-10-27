Oct 27 National Oilwell Varco Inc: Conference call

* National Oilwell Varco - seeing a shift in mix away from offshore, which really dominated order books for the last decade-plus, to land in 2017, 2018

* "Rig after market will continue to face near term headwinds"

* National Oilwell Varco - sees mid single digit revenue decline in the rig after market segment in q4, margins to compress 200 basis points

* National Oilwell Varco - "our outlook for demand for land rigs is much brighter"

* National Oilwell Varco - "we believe 2017 will see meaningful resumption in demand and equipment"

* National Oilwell Varco - says expects q4 rig revenues to decline in the mid single digit percentage range

* National Oilwell Varco says expects rig margins to fall a few 100 basis points in the Q4

* National Oilwell Varco -"growth in North America land and Middle East have been a welcome relief, and we are optimistic about activity in Russia"

* National Oilwell Varco - says estimates that it captured about $240-$250 million of forecast $400 million in annualized cost savings during Q3

* National Oilwell Varco says have closed or are closing 286 facilities. "The number of facilities we are closing now is starting to flatten out a bit"

* Says has ample inventory to respond to customers' needs

* Says expects continued headwinds in certain international markets to offset U.S. growth