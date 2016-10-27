Oct 27 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune announces collaboration with MSD to evaluate Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with NY-ESO SPEARt-cell therapy in multiple myeloma

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of combination; planned for initiation in 1H 2017

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Additional details were not disclosed

* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Agreement includes provision for expansion to include phase III registration studies in same indication