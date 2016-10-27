German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune announces collaboration with MSD to evaluate Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with NY-ESO SPEARt-cell therapy in multiple myeloma
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics- study will evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy of combination; planned for initiation in 1H 2017
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Additional details were not disclosed
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics -Agreement includes provision for expansion to include phase III registration studies in same indication Source text :
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.