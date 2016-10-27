Oct 27 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple - during q4, redeemed portion of 6.82% senior notes due on may 1, retired, at premium, aggregate principal amount of about $360 million

* Dr Pepper Snapple - loss on early extinguishment of 2018 notes was about $31 million, will be recorded in q4 results - sec filing