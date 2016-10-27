Oct 27 Swedish Match AB :
* Says board of directors has resolved to propose a special
dividend of 9.50 SEK per share
* Says background is sale of shares in Scandinavian Tobacco
Group
* Says special dividend is proposed in accordance with
Swedish Match's financial strategy of returning excess cash not
needed for its own operations to its shareholders
* Says extraordinary general meeting to be held on December
16, 2016
* Says upon approval by the shareholders, payment of the
dividend is anticipated to be on December 23
