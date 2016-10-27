German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* Konica Minolta Inc's group operating profit apparently slid 30% year-on-year for the six months ended September - nikkei
* Konica Minolta Inc is expected to maintain its forecast of operating profit dropping 8% to 55 billion yen in the year ending March 2017- nikkei
* Konica Minolta Inc likely logged a little over 18 billion yen ($171 million) as group operating profit for the six months ended September - nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.