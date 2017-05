Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Hermes Investment Management signed up to a consortium vying to buy controlling stake in National Grid's gas distribution division- Sky News

* Bid joined by Hermes comprises of China Investment Corporation, Allianz, Dalmore Capital and Amber Infrastructure and Macquarie- Sky News

* Deal could value the business at more than 11 billion pounds including debt- Sky News Source text: bit.ly/2eUTiZq