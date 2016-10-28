France's Macron says EU treaty change "not taboo"
BERLIN, May 15 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the possibility of change to EU treaties was "not taboo" and that he wanted to see better protection for Europe's workers.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Guatemala outlook revised to negative on higher fiscal pressures; 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings affirmed
* S&P - affirming 'BB/B' foreign currency ratings and 'BB+/B' local currency ratings on the republic of Guatemala
* S&P on Guatemala - continuously weak government institutions and a lack of agreement on highly needed reforms could trigger a downgrade
* S&P - outlook reflects expectation Guatemala's government institutions will remain weak, resulting in low public-sector investment
* S&P- Guatemala's gross external financing needs to remain broadly stable at around 93% of current account receipts plus usable reserves in 2016-2019
* S&P- forecast Guatemala's narrow net external debt would stay in line with the 37% figure in 2015
* S&P on Guatemala - expect that the change in general government debt remains below 2% of GDP in 2016-2018, reflecting the government fiscal deficits
* S&P - expect Guatemala's fiscal deficit to remain below 2% of GDP in 2016-2018 Source text: bit.ly/2flbDBD
