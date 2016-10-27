Oct 27 Amazon.com Inc

* Amazon.com announces third quarter sales up 29 pct to $32.7 billion

* Q3 shr $0.52

* Q3 shr view $0.78 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $32.7 bln vs I/B/E/S view $32.69 bln

* Q3 worldwide shipping costs $3,897 mln vs $2,720 mln last year

* Qtrly Amazon web services net sales $3,231 mln vs $2,085 mln last year

* Q3 North America net sales $ 18,874 mln vs $15,006 mln last year

* Q3 International net sales $ 10,609 mln vs $ 8,267 mln last year

* Qtrly Amazon web services operating income $861 mln vs $428 mln last year

* Q4 operating income is expected to be between $0 and $1.25 bln

* Q3 net product sales $22,339 mln vs $18,463 mln last year

* Q3 net services sales $10,375 mln vs $6,895 mln last year

* Q4 net sales are expected to be between $42.0 bln and $45.5 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: