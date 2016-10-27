German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Amazon.com Inc
* Amazon.com announces third quarter sales up 29 pct to $32.7 billion
* Q3 shr $0.52
* Q3 shr view $0.78 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $32.7 bln vs I/B/E/S view $32.69 bln
* Q3 worldwide shipping costs $3,897 mln vs $2,720 mln last year
* Qtrly Amazon web services net sales $3,231 mln vs $2,085 mln last year
* Q3 North America net sales $ 18,874 mln vs $15,006 mln last year
* Q3 International net sales $ 10,609 mln vs $ 8,267 mln last year
* Qtrly Amazon web services operating income $861 mln vs $428 mln last year
* Q4 operating income is expected to be between $0 and $1.25 bln
* Q3 net product sales $22,339 mln vs $18,463 mln last year
* Q3 net services sales $10,375 mln vs $6,895 mln last year
* Q4 net sales are expected to be between $42.0 bln and $45.5 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.