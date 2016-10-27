Oct 27 LinkedIn Corp

* Qtrly GAAP diluted eps was $0.06

* Linkedin corp qtrly talent solutions revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $623 million

* Qtrly Non-GAAP diluted eps was $1.18

* Qtrly marketing solutions revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $175 million

* Linkedin corp qtrly gaap net income attributable to common stockholders was $9 million; gaap diluted eps was $0.06

* Linkedin corp qtrly premium subscriptions revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $162 million

* Linkedin corp - linkedin continues to expect microsoft transaction to close prior to end of 2016

* Linkedin corp -in q3 hiring contributed $556 million in revenue, up 21% year-over-year

* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will not be updating its outlook for fiscal 2016

* Linkedin corp - in light of pending merger, linkedin will not be hosting a conference call for its q3 2016 business results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $959.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: