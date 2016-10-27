German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Barrett Business Services Inc
* Entered into a stipulation and agreement of settlement dated as of Oct. 26, 2016
* Settlement to settle action brought against company, CEO, former CFO in 2014
* Settlement intended to fully, forever resolve, and dismiss with prejudice action and all claims
* Settlement calls for payment in cash of $12.0 million into escrow
* $8.7 million will be paid by company s insurance carriers and approximately $3.3 million will be paid by company
* Expects to record a pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3 million in Q3 of 2016
* Will pay its portion of settlement with available resources, which it expects to occur in Q4 of 2016
* Class action purports to have been brought on behalf of all stockholders based on alleged violations of federal securities laws Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.