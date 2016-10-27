Oct 27 NeoPhotonics Corp

* NeoPhotonics - on October 21, NeoPhotonics (China) Co., entered comprehensive credit granting contract for non-exposure line of credit for RMB 266 million

* NeoPhotonics Corp - term of the credit contract started on October 21, 2016 and is scheduled to terminate on September 30, 2017