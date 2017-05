Oct 27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc :

* Virtus Investment Partners enters into stock purchase agreement for 1.7 million shares

* Purchase price was $93.50 per share, or approximately $161.5 million

* Virtus Investment Partners-to buy 1.7 million shares of its common stock, or about 22.7 percent of shares at Sept 30, 2016 from Bank of Montreal Holding Inc