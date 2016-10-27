German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Eastman Chemical Co :
* Q3 earnings per share $1.86 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.56
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.70 to $6.80
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.70 to $6.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $2.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly sales revenue $2,287 million versus $2,447 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.