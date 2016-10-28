Oct 28 Regis Healthcare Ltd
* Re-Affirm company's guidance with regard to financial
results for 2017 financial year
* FY17 EBITDA is anticipated to be at least 15% in excess of
normalised FY16
* With regard to FY17 debt will remain at approximately 2x
ebitda, which will result in higher interest expense in FY17,
being circa $8m
* Total capex spend in FY17 is anticipated to be in order of
$160m
* FY17 depreciation expense range will be $28m - $31m
* "Currently we are tracking in line with our plan and
forecast"
