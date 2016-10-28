Oct 27 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* Air Transport Services Group - received notice that
Teamsters Local 1224 filed request to consider if two airline
units should be treated as one
* Air Transport Services Group - ATSG operates two airlines
with separate U.S. FAA part 121 air carrier certificates, ABX
Air and Air Transport Intl
* Air Transport Services Group - teamsters local 1224, filed
a request with U.S. National Mediation Board for purposes of
collective bargaining
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: