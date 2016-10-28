Oct 28 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Reports royalty revenue from global sales of lixisenatide of 6.1 million Danish crowns ($900,000)/ 0.8 million euros for period from July 1 to Sept. 30 2016

* For first nine months of 2016 royalty revenue amounted to 19.0 million crowns / 2.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

