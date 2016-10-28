Oct 28 Genomic Vision SA :

* Third quarter sales of products and services rise by 126% to reach 149,000 ($162,424.90)

* Cash position of 9.5 million as Sept. 30

* Announces implementation of a new flexible financing line via the reserved issuance of convertible notes with warrants (OCABSA) for a nominal value of 10 million Source text: bit.ly/2ehhFPR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)