Oct 28 Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q3 gross premiums written 412.8 million Norwegian crowns ($50 million) versus 366.5 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net combined ratio 97.1 percent versus 88.7 percent year ago

* Q3 operating profit 170.5 million Norwegian crowns versus 40.7 million crowns year ago

* Combined ratio outlook is adjusted from 90 pct to 95 pct for year

* Maintains its guiding for 2016 when it comes to premium growth of 22 pct and gross cost ratio below 7.5 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2692 Norwegian crowns)