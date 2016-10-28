Oct 28 Grenke AG :

* Company reconfirms forecast raised at time of half-year results of consolidated group net profit in range of 98 million - 102 million euros

* 9-month operating result increased 28.0 percent to 103.3 million euros ($112.66 million) compared to a level of 80.7 million euros in same period of previous year

* In 9-mth a 14.7 percent rise in net interest income for a total of 161.1 million euros (9 months-2015: 140.4 million euros)

* 9-month rise of 27.1 percent in consolidated group's net profit to 75.9 million euros (9 months-2015: 59.7 million euros)

* As per Dec. 31, 2016, Joerg Eicker will leave board of directors of Grenke AG

* Supervisory board intends to appoint Sebastian Hirsch to Grenke AG board of directors at its meeting in late November