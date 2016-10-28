Oct 28 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd
:
* Unaudited condensed interim results for the six months
ended Aug. 31, 2016
* Total revenue for group rose by 22 pct to 78.37 million
rand(2015: R64.11 million) for six months ended Aug. 31 2016
* 6 months EBITDA was R4.97 million (2015: R5.13 million)
and EBITDA margin was two percentage points down
* Six-month headline earnings per share of 1.50 cents versus
headline loss per share of 0.08 cents
* Declining business confidence in South Africa is expected
to continue beyond 2016
* Remains cautiously optimistic about improvement in second
half of financial year
* Board has considered it prudent not to declare a dividend
