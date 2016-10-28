Oct 28 Skanska AB :
* Q3 order bookings in construction 46.4 bln SEK vs year-ago
33.9 bln and 41.4 bln seen in Reuters poll
* Q3 EBIT 1,266 bln SEK vs year-ago 901 mln and 1,685 mln
seen in Reuters poll
* Q3 revenue 36.5 bln SEK vs year-ago 37.3 bln and 38.8 bln
seen in Reuters poll
* Skanska Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 4.9
billion (3.4)
* 9M revenue amounted to SEK 109.1 billion
* Skanska Jan-Sep order bookings in construction amounted to
SEK 130.6 billion (92.2)
* Reuters poll: Skanska Jan-Sep EBIT seen at SEK 5.3
billion, revenue at 111.3 billion, order bookings in
construction at 126 billion
* Says the overall construction market outlook continues to
be positive
* Says in the UK, Brexit will likely impact the
non-residential building sector negatively, although the civil
sector will improve
* Says we have a continued challenging situation in USA
civil
* Says Swedish housing market has now absorbed the new
mortgage amortization requirements implemented in June, as well
as the initial uncertainty relating to Brexit
* Says we expect to report a divestment amounting to about
SEK 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017 for M25 orbital
motorway in London
