Oct 28 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Occupancy rate as at Sept. 30, 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015)

* Fair value investment properties at Sept. end is 349.0 million euros ($380.6 million) versus 346.7 million euros at Dec. end

* Expected gross dividend for 2016 between 2.44-2.49 euros per share

* 9 month rental income is 13.8 million euros versus 14.8 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net profit is 15.0 million euros versus 13.1 million euros a year ago

* 9 month operating profit is 17.0 million euros versus 15.9 million euros a year ago

* Registered office and operational activities are relocating to Generaal Lemanstraat 74, Antwerp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)