Oct 28 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Occupancy rate as at Sept. 30, 2016: 98 pct (98 pct as at
Dec. 31, 2015)
* Fair value investment properties at Sept. end is 349.0
million euros ($380.6 million) versus 346.7 million euros at
Dec. end
* Expected gross dividend for 2016 between 2.44-2.49 euros
per share
* 9 month rental income is 13.8 million euros versus 14.8
million euros a year ago
* 9 month net profit is 15.0 million euros versus 13.1
million euros a year ago
* 9 month operating profit is 17.0 million euros versus 15.9
million euros a year ago
* Registered office and operational activities are
relocating to Generaal Lemanstraat 74, Antwerp
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
