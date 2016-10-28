WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
Oct 28 Eniro Ab
* Q3 total operating revenue amounted to sek 488 m (593), a decrease of 18%.
* Q3 ebitda decreased by 22% to sek 104 m (134).
* Says board has initiated negotiations with eniro's creditors
* Says board will propose to 2017 annual general meeting to decide that no share dividend be paid, nor for common or preference shares.
* Says Eiro's board of directors is of opinion that Eniro will not be able to fulfill all of key ratio covenants of its loan agreements at year-end 2016.
* Says he board believes that Eniro will not be able to meet loan amortization payments that are required under terms of its current loans by Q2 2017.
* Eniro ab says is evaluating possible divestments of non-strategic businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
