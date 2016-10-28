(Adds time frame in headline)
Oct 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Rbs reported an operating profit before tax of £255
million
* Rbs reported an adjusted operating profit of £1,331
million
* Adjusted return on equity across pbb, cpb and cib was 14%
for q3 2016.
* Nim 2.18
* Leverage ratio increased by 40 basis points to 5.6%
principally reflecting £2 billion additional tier 1 (at1)
issuance.
* Adjusted operating expenses have been reduced by £695
million for year to date
* Risk-Weighted assets (rwas) £235.2bn
* We now expect capital resolution disposal losses to total
approximately £2.0 billion
* We now anticipate a restructuring charge of around £1.5
billion in 2016 compared with previous guidance of over £1.0
billion
* Says will not meet cost:income ratio by 2019 as previously
indicated
* Litigation and conduct costs of £425 million include an
additional charge in respect of recent settlement with national
credit union administration board to resolve two outstanding
lawsuits in united states relating to residential mortgage
backed securities.
* In view of above, timing of returning excess capital to
shareholders through dividends or buybacks remains uncertain.
* Williams & glyn restructuring costs of £301 million
include £127 million of termination costs associated with
decision to discontinue programme to create a cloned banking
platform.
* Uk personal and business banking (uk pbb) adjusted
operating profit of £591 million was £14 million higher than q3
2015
* Staff costs of £1,128 million were down £153 million, or
12%, compared with q3 2015, reflecting a 9,900 reduction in
ftes.
* Work has continued to explore means to achieve separation
and divestment of business previously described as williams &
glyn
* However, none of proposals under discussion can deliver
full separation and divestment by 31 december 2017. Rbs is
therefore in discussion with hm treasury, and expects further
engagement with european commission, to agree a solution with
regards to its state aid obligations.
* In addition £775 million of current shipping exposure was
classified as at risk of credit loss
* A net impairment loss of £144 million was reported in q3
2016 compared with a release of £79 million in q3 2015 and a
loss of £186 million in q2 2016.
* Cib adjusted income increased by 71% to £526 million,
driven by rates
* Total income 9,374 billion
