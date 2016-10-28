Oct 28 Bank Of Ireland

* Group continues to trade in line with expectations.

* Our net interest margin for 9 months to september 2016 was 2.15% compared to a net interest margin of 2.11% for first half of 2016

* Following publication of 2016 finance bill, it is expected that group's annual banking levy will reduce from eur 38 million in 2016 to c.eur 30 million in 2017 and 2018.

* Non-Performing loan volumes have reduced by eur 0.8 billion since june 2016 to eur 9.1 billion at end of september 2016.

* Defaulted loans reduced by eur 0.6 billion during same period to eur 8.1 billion.

* Sterling translation impacts during quarter accounted for a eur 1.3 billion reduction in customer loan volumes to eur 78 billion

* At 30 september 2016, group's fully loaded cet 1 ratio was 10.5%. Group generated organic capital of c.30bps during q3.

* Increase of c.eur 0.25 billion in IAS 19 accounting standard defined benefit pension deficit from eur 1.2 billion at june 2016.

* Group expects to receive a dividend from its new ireland subsidiary during Q4 of 2016 which will increase group's fully loaded CET1 ratio by c.20bps

* At end of September 2016, group's transitional cet 1 ratio was 13.0% and group's total capital ratio was 17.4%.