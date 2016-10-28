Oct 28 Bank Of Ireland
* Group continues to trade in line with expectations.
* Our net interest margin for 9 months to september 2016 was
2.15% compared to a net interest margin of 2.11% for first half
of 2016
* Following publication of 2016 finance bill, it is expected
that group's annual banking levy will reduce from eur 38 million
in 2016 to c.eur 30 million in 2017 and 2018.
* Non-Performing loan volumes have reduced by eur 0.8
billion since june 2016 to eur 9.1 billion at end of september
2016.
* Defaulted loans reduced by eur 0.6 billion during same
period to eur 8.1 billion.
* Sterling translation impacts during quarter accounted for
a eur 1.3 billion reduction in customer loan volumes to eur 78
billion
* At 30 september 2016, group's fully loaded cet 1 ratio was
10.5%. Group generated organic capital of c.30bps during q3.
* Increase of c.eur 0.25 billion in IAS 19 accounting
standard defined benefit pension deficit from eur 1.2 billion at
june 2016.
* Group expects to receive a dividend from its new ireland
subsidiary during Q4 of 2016 which will increase group's fully
loaded CET1 ratio by c.20bps
* At end of September 2016, group's transitional cet 1 ratio
was 13.0% and group's total capital ratio was 17.4%.
