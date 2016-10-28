Oct 28 Tullow Oil Plc :

* Says successful completion of six-monthly redetermination of its Reserve Based Lend (RBL) facility

* Debt capacity generated by asset base remains in excess of commitments

* Following scheduled amortisation at beginning of October, available credit under RBL is now $3.3 bln

* Has secured $345 mln of new commitments from its existing lenders by exercising an accordion facility embedded in existing RBL which will take effect from April 1 2017

* New commitments will largely offset impact of scheduled amortisation in April 2017

* New commitments will ensure Tullow has appropriate headroom throughout 2017 as it refinances its bank facilities

* Says group has free cash and unutilised debt capacity of $0.9 bln with no near term maturities, and overall net debt of approximately $4.7 bln