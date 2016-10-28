Oct 28 Swedish Match Ab
* Swedish Match Q3 sales increased by 10 percent to 4,118
msek (3,756)
* Q3 operating profit from product areas increased by 11
percent to 1,089 msek
* Q3 snus and snuff margin 43.1 percent
* Reuters poll: swedish match q3 operating profit from
product areas was seen at 1,053 million sek, sales at 3,946
million sek
* Swedish match ab says for 2016, on a full year basis, we
expect scandinavian snus as well as us moist snuff consumption
to grow as measured in number of cans
* Swedish match ab says in scandinavia, we expect the market
to continue to grow during the second half albeit at a more
modest rate compared to the first half of the year, primarily as
a result of lower growth in the swedish marke
* Swedish match ab says in our scandinavian snus business,
the average net selling price per can during 2016 is now
expected to be largely in line with 2015.
* Swedish match ab says for our us moist snuff business, we
expect higher prices to more than compensate for negative mix
effects during the year
* Swedish match ab says for cigars in the us, swedish match
expects the market to continue to grow in 2016 but to remain
highly competitive
* Swedish match ab says the us snus business is expected to
continue to grow and to deliver increased gross profit in 2016
