WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Logo Yazilim
* Shareholder EAS Solutions decides to sell up to 31.95 percent (nominal value of 8.0 million lira) of the company
* Logo Teknoloji decides to sell up to 4 percent (up to nominal 1.0 million lira)in the company
* Shareholders to sell stakes on the Istanbul stock exchange wholesale market
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO