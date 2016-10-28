BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 UPL Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.66 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol net sales 35.95 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.40 billion rupees; consol net sales was 30.16 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2e38CnC Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago