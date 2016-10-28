WRAPUP 7-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Net Insight
* Q3 operating earnings increased to SEK 18.9 (9.5) million as a result of increased sales volumes which were partly offset by higher operating expenses
* Q3 net sales were SEK 128.2 (84.3) million, up 52.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.0 MILLION YEAR AGO