Oct 28 Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Says it has been approached by Compugroup Medical SE ("Compugroup") who has indicated an interest in a potential acquisition

* Board of Agfa, together with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully evaluate Compugroup's expression of interest

* No certainty as to whether a public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Agfa will materialize