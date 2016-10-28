Oct 28 SNP Schneider Neureither & Partner AG :

* Revenue in first nine months of 2016 fiscal year increased to 57.5 million euros ($62.70 million) (+39.1 percent)

* 9-month net income for group reached 3.2 million euros after 2.3 million euros in previous year

* 9-month order entry (72.3 million euros) and order backlog (36.2 million euros) well above previous year's level

* Continues to expect FY revenue between 72 million and 78 million euros and operating earnings margin between 8 percent and 10 percent