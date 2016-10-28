Oct 28 Pricer AB

* Q3 order intake of SEK 145 mln (119)

* Q3 operating profit of SEK 29.0 mln (31.3)

* Net sales of SEK 210.0 M (304.3), a decrease of 31 percent compared to the same period last year

* Says believes the lack of new major customer projects is temporary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)