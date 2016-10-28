Oct 28 Data Respons ASA :

* Strengthens its position in Sweden

* Sylog Sverige AB, Data Respons unit, has entered into agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in Atero AB

* An agreement has been reached for a cash consideration of 4.4 million Swedish crowns($485,361.93) at closing Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0654 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)