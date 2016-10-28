Oct 28 UBS Group Ag
* CEO says we are reinforcing further our control processes
after Singapore fine in 1mdb case -media call
* CEO says not making any comments on timing of any
resolution in u.s. RMBS case
* CFO says unlikely we're going to see a further substantial
drop in transaction-based income in wealth management but major
rebound unlikely until conditions improve
* CEO says every bank has own legal positions, when asked
about any read-across for UBS from Deutsche BANK U.S. RMBS case
* CEO says lost 400 million of capital post-Brexit vote
because of adjustment to pension fund exposure in UK
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)