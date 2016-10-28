Oct 28 UBS Group Ag CFO tells analyst call:

* Continue to selectively hire in Asia, number of client advisers up 5 percent year on year -analyst call

* Sees cumulative cost of around 400 million from negative interest rates on net interest income over the next 3 years

* Achieving 2.1 billion sfr net cost savings target will now require higher restructuring expenses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)