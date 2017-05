Oct 28 Grasim Industries Ltd

* Grasim Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol net profit 8.46 billion rupees

* Grasim Industries Ltd - sept quarter consol total income form operations 93.56 billion rupees

* Grasim Industries Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 5.62 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 91.07 billion rupees

* Grasim industries ltd says approved dividend distribution policy

* Grasim Industries -process of seeking approvals for scheme of merger of Aditya Birla Nuvo with co, subsequent demerger & listing of financial services business in progress

* Grasim Industries - transaction is expected to be completed by Q4 FY17 / Q1 FY18.

* Grasim Industries - outlook for the VSF business is expected to remain stable

* Grasim Industries -company is working on debottlenecking opportunities to meet growing demand

* Grasim Industries - commissioning of new capacities in the industry may increase supply in the medium term.

* Grasim Industries -plan is to increase caustic capacity to 1048K TPA through brown field expansion at Vilayat;debottlenecking at other plants is on track