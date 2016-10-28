Oct 28 Bajaj Auto Ltd

* Sept-quarter net profit 11.23 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter total income form operations 64.32 billion rupees

* Says headwinds continued in international markets

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 10.52 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 64.08 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 10.32 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2e3vBz1 Further company coverage: