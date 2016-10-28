Oct 28 ABS CBN Corp

* 50 percent increase in net income to 2.85 billion pesos for the first 9 months of 2016

* Consolidated revenue of 31.1 billion pesos for the first nine months of 2016

* "we are confident that we will meet our earnings guidance of between 3.2 to 3.5 billion pesos for 2016"