BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Westlife Development Ltd
* Sept quarter net loss 33.1 million rupees versus profit 140 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 2.31 billion rupees versus 2.01 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago