Oct 28 Strides Shasun Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 740.9 million rupees

* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 9.53 billion rupees

* Sees H2 FY 2017 ebitda between 4.40 billion rupees to 4.75 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 358.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.15 billion rupees

* Says pharma biz expects ANDA filings between 10 to 12 in H2 FY 2017