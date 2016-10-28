BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Vedanta Ltd
* Sept quarter consol net profit 12.52 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 167.78 billion rupees
* Declared interim dividend of 1.75 rupees per share
* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 11.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 175.29 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for consol sept quarter net profit was 9.44 billion rupees
* In quarter, aluminium smelters continue to ramp-up, production run-rate of 1.1mtpa (excluding trial run) and 1.2mtpa (including trial run)
* In quarter, Zinc India mined metal production up 51% q-o-q, H2 expected to be significantly higher than h1 as per the mine plans
* Net debt reduced by Rs. 2,259 crore in Q2
* Cairn india - Vedanta Limited Merger remains on track for completion in Q1 CY2017
* CEO says "remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet, including by refinancing debt maturities"
* Capex for FY 2017 expected to be $0.8 billion; fy 2018 capex guidance at $0.8 billion
* Coal outlook - FY2017 coal requirement of 36mt for 9,000 mw power portfolio
* Maintenance shutdown at MPT in Q3 FY2017
* In oil and gas sector, Rajasthan FY2017 production expected broadly at FY2016 level
* Zinc Interntational FY2017 volume expected at 170-180KT
* Aluminium production outlook for FY 2017 of c. 1.1mn tonnes (excluding. Trial run)
* For iron ore, Goa and Karnataka production expected at 5.5mt and 2.3mt respectively
* Copper india FY2017 expected production at 400kt Source text: bit.ly/2eLOvcg Further company coverage:
