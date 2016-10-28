Oct 28 Vedanta Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 12.52 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 167.78 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 1.75 rupees per share

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 11.19 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 175.29 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for consol sept quarter net profit was 9.44 billion rupees

* In quarter, aluminium smelters continue to ramp-up, production run-rate of 1.1mtpa (excluding trial run) and 1.2mtpa (including trial run)

* In quarter, Zinc India mined metal production up 51% q-o-q, H2 expected to be significantly higher than h1 as per the mine plans

* Net debt reduced by Rs. 2,259 crore in Q2

* Cairn india - Vedanta Limited Merger remains on track for completion in Q1 CY2017

* CEO says "remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet, including by refinancing debt maturities"

* Capex for FY 2017 expected to be $0.8 billion; fy 2018 capex guidance at $0.8 billion

* Coal outlook - FY2017 coal requirement of 36mt for 9,000 mw power portfolio

* Maintenance shutdown at MPT in Q3 FY2017

* In oil and gas sector, Rajasthan FY2017 production expected broadly at FY2016 level

* Zinc Interntational FY2017 volume expected at 170-180KT

* Aluminium production outlook for FY 2017 of c. 1.1mn tonnes (excluding. Trial run)

* For iron ore, Goa and Karnataka production expected at 5.5mt and 2.3mt respectively

* Copper india FY2017 expected production at 400kt Source text: bit.ly/2eLOvcg Further company coverage: