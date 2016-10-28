Oct 28 Newzulu Ltd

* Restructuring and cost cuts on target to deliver over $4.5 million in annual cost savings

* Management has reduced headcount from a high of 84 employees in q2 fy16 to 38 employees as of today

* Management expects further cost savings moving forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )