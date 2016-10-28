Oct 28 NTPC Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 24.96 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total income from operations 193.98 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter was 30.39 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 179.40 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 22.98 billion rupees