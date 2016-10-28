BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 NTPC Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 24.96 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total income from operations 193.98 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter was 30.39 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 179.40 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 22.98 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2e3DsMV Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago