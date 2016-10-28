BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Mazda Ltd
* Sept-quarter net sales 296.3 million rupees versus 310.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net profit 46.1 million rupees versus 35.2 million rupees year ago Source text:bit.ly/2eTGMtm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago