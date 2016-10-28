Oct 28 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 11.95 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.89 billion rupees

* Says declares first interim dividend of INR 4 per share

