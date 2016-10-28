BRIEF-India's SSPDL Ltd March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.8 million rupees versus profit 41.8 million rupees year ago
Oct 28 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 1.81 billion rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 11.95 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.89 billion rupees
* Says declares first interim dividend of INR 4 per share
* March quarter net profit 235.5 million rupees versus profit 204.3 million rupees year ago