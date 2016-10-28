Oct 28 VW's Scania AB :
* Q3 order bookings SEK 18,346 mln (16,046)
* Q3 operating profit SEK 2,385 mln (2,309)
* Jan-Sep operating income amounted to SEK 3,733 mln.
(7,046), and was negatively impacted by a provision of SEK 3.8
billion related to European Commission's competition
investigation
* Jan-Sep net sales rose by 8 percent to SEK 75,209 million.
(69,686)
* Higher vehicle volume in Europe and increased service
revenue was partly offset by negative currency rate effects and
lower deliveries in Latin America
* Says in Eurasia, order bookings increased somewhat and
Russia appears to have bottomed out
* Says earnings were impacted negatively by high investment
level related to Scania's new truck generation
* Says european market market share around 17 percent
* Says order bookings in Latin America continued at a low
level, and Brazil is still uncertain
