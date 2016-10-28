BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB
Oct 28 Silverline Endustri
* Decides to merge with units Silver Ankastre Mutfak Ürünleri and Gümü-Mak Endüstri ve Ticaret through absorption
* Sets exit right for shareholders at 1.284 lira per share Source text for Eikon:
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog