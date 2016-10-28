BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Beijing Jingkelong Co Ltd
* Nine months total operating income rmb 8.90 billion versus rmb 8.62 billion
* 9mth net profit attributable to shareholders of rmb 12.6 million versus rmb 15.8 million Source text (bit.ly/2eTFVsR) Further company coverage:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog