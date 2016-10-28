Oct 28 Carborundum Universal Ltd

* Carborundum Universal Ltd - sept quarter net profit 260.1 million rupees versus profit 402.4 million rupees year ago

* Carborundum Universal Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 3.85 billion rupees versus 3.53 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2e3GPn5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)